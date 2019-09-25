FRIDAY
Margery Rounds Muir, 86, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial serivce at the Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. A reception will follow. A family internment service will be at Pullman City Cemetery at a later date.
SATURDAY
Brian Gregory Edwards, 36, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial service at Banyans Pavillion at Palouse Ridge Golf Course, Pullman.
Becky Davis Kacmarsky, 59, of Potlatch — 2 p.m. memorial at the Depot in Scenic Six Park in Potlatch.
Jerry Alvin Dean, Sr., 80, of Moscow — 2 p.m. service at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St, Moscow. In his honor, the family is asking those attending to dress in western wear.