TODAY
Richard “Dick” James Druffel, 83, of Pullman — 7 p.m. rosary, Sacred Heart Parish in Pullman, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman.
FRIDAY
Richard “Dick” James Druffel, 83, of Pullman — 2 p.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Church in Pullman, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Family graveside Vault interment will follow at the Pullman Cemetery. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held on the family farm at 3002 Brown Road.
SATURDAY
Myrtle Louise Winn Petersen, 100, of Moscow — 10 a.m. funeral service, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on the corner of Mountain View Road. and Joseph St., Moscow.
Jeanine Fay Cook, 78, of Orofino — 11 a.m. funeral service, Pine Hills Funeral Home, 939 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
Bill Schoepflin, 72, of Farmington, Wash. — 3 p.m. memorial service, Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 404 Second St., Farmington, Wash. A family graveside service will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery.