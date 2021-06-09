TODAY
Juanita “Nita” F. Mantz, 101, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. funeral services, Grace Community Church with Rev. Larry Veith officiating. Burial will follow at the Mendenhall Cemetery, Onaway. Military honors will take place with Potlatch Post No. 10300 Veterans of Foreign Wars and the United States Army Honor Guard participating.
THURSDAY
Elizabeth Lucille Kochan, 95, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. rosary will be recited at St. Mary’s Church in Moscow followed by a 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at 11:00 at St Mary’s Church in Moscow.
SATURDAY
Hal E. Stevenson, 62, of Harvard, Idaho — 2 p.m. gathering, Log Inn, Potlatch, following the United States Navy Honor Guard ceremony.
MONDAY
Dorthy A. Mader, 93, of Lewiston — 4-6 p.m. viewing at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston.
TUESDAY
Dorthy A. Mader, 93, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life at Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave, Lewiston.