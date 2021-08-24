TODAY
Judith “Judy” Rae Babbitt Helmke, 79, of Farmington — 10:30 a.m. graveside, Garfield Cemetery. Pastor Michelle Ellinwood will officiate. Reception will follow at the Farmington Seventh-day Adventist gymnasium.
FRIDAY
Marilyn Yvonne (Nelson) Jeffers, 78 — 1:30 p.m. celebration of life, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
SATURDAY
Roger Wallins, 78, of Moscow — 2 p.m. celebration of life, University of Idaho Administration Building Lawn, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. Please wear a mask.
Neil Allen Brood, 70, of Post Falls and formerly of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life and covered-dish dinner, Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Ribs will be provided by the family, please bring a dish to share.