Today
Richard Johnson, 85, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial, Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
Saturday
David Thomas Hogan, 30, of Watford City, N.D., and formerly of Kendrick — 2 p.m. celebration of life with a reception to follow, Kendrick High School, 2001 State Highway 3, Kendrick.
Elizabeth Ann (Miller) Sullivan, 93, of Moscow — 2 p.m. funeral services, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St., Moscow.
Thomas “Tom” John Brausen, 68, of Moscow — 3-6 p.m. celebration of life, Moscow Elks Golf Course with a lunch provided. Side dishes and desserts will be appreciated.
Sunday
Marie A. Ahlstrom, 83, of Clarkston — noon memorial, Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston. At 2:30 p.m. at Hells Gate State Park there will be a gathering to release balloons followed by a potluck/picnic with a prayer to send her on her journey.