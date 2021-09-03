TODAY
Patsy M. Yenney, 89, of Deary — 10:30 a.m. celebration of life, Deary Community Bible Church, with burial at the Avon Cemetery following. A covered-dish meal will then be held at the Deary Community Center.
Jan G. Koal, 72, of Coeur d’Alene — 2 p.m. memorial service, The Altar Church, 901 E. Best Ave., Coeur d’Alene. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 4 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery, 1065 Lincoln Way, Coeur d’Alene.
TUESDAY
Shirley Ann Frafjord, 86, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.