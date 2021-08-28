TODAY
Christian David Kure, 31, of Post Falls and formerly of Pullman — 8:30-10:30 a.m. visitation, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Burial ceremony will be at 11 a.m. at Pullman City Cemetery. Lunch will be at noon at Living Faith Fellowship, 345 SW Kimball Drive, Pullman, followed by a celebration of life service.
Roger Wallins, 78, of Moscow — 2 p.m. celebration of life, University of Idaho Administration Building Lawn, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. Please wear a mask.
Neil Allen Brood, 70, of Post Falls and formerly of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life and covered-dish dinner, Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Ribs will be provided by the family, please bring a dish to share.
MONDAY
Dr. Robert W. Tulin, 90, of Colfax — 1 p.m. memorial celebration of life, Bruning Funeral Home chapel, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax.
THURSDAY
Jan G. Koal, 72, of Coeur d’Alene — 3 p.m. viewing, Yates Funeral Home, 744 N. Fourth St., Coeur d’Alene.
FRIDAY
Patsy M. Yenney, 89, of Deary — 10:30 a.m. celebration of life, Deary Community Bible Church with burial at the Avon Cemetery following. A covered-dish meal will then be held at the Deary Community Center.
Jan G. Koal, 72, of Coeur d’Alene — 2 p.m. memorial service, The Altar Church, 901 E. Best Ave., Coeur d’Alene. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 4 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery, 1065 Lincoln Way, Coeur d’Alene.