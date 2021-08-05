Friday
John Gilbert Russell, 77, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service at the Moscow Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the St. Mary’s Family Center, 618 E. First St., Moscow.
Saturday
Gordon Dwaine Sheets, 58, of Pahrump, Nev., and formerly of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Reception and graveside service will immediately follow. Interment will be at the Moscow Cemetery next to his brother Tony.
Miriam L. Stratton, 89, of Pullman — 1-4 p.m. memorial, Fairfield Inn, 1000 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Attendees are welcome to bring finger food or appetizers to share. Drinks will be provided. Miriam was a great supporter of creativity in all its forms. To honor her passion, attendees are invited to bring something to display, perhaps something that is an example of that support thier life.
Johnora “Jo” Johnson, 94, of Palouse — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Palouse City Park, W. Main St., Palouse.
Monday
June Gay Harding Scott, 85, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 1657 S. Blaine St., Moscow.