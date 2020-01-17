SATURDAY
Rebecca Nell Kellom, 83, of Boville — 1 p.m. funeral service at the Bovill Presbyterian Church in Bovill.
Harold N. Rohde, 65, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. service at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow. A gathering of friends and family will be held after the service at St. Mary’s Family Center.
MONDAY
Pete Eric Isakson, 48, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial service the Moscow Church of the Nazarene. A “post-game” gathering will immediately follow at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center.