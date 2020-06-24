THURSDAY
Yick Tze Eng, 90, of Moscow — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. viewing at Short’s Funeral Chapel, located at 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
FRIDAY
Yick Tze Eng, 90, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service at Moscow Cemetery located at 1650 Troy Road, Moscow.
Carrie Jenann Hosley, 49, of Deary — 4 p.m. celebration of life and 5 p.m. potluck dinner, Deary Community Center. Dishes provided need to be covered when entering the building.
SATURDAY
Timothy (Tim) Allen Calene, 45, of Troy — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Troy Lions Club, 415 S. Main St., Troy. Attendees are welcome to bring a mask.
Jack Besst, 47, of Maple Valley, Wash., and formerly of Potlatch — 2 p.m. celebration of life at Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch to allow for social distancing. Seating will be available but attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs and masks. Rev. Bob Lambert will officiate the service. A private dinner for family and close friends will follow.