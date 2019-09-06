TODAY
Keith P. Lincoln, 80, of Pullman — 5 p.m. celebration of life, Lewis Alumni Centre on the Washington State University campus.
William Glenn Cash, DVM “Bill,” 67, of Pullman — 6 p.m. celebration of life, Mountain View Park picnic area in Moscow.
Nick J. Staihar, 83, of Viola — 2 p.m. graveside service at the Viola Cemetery, Viola. Military honors will be conducted by the Idaho Army Honor Guard and Potlatch Post No. 10300.
SATURDAY
Elizabeth “Betty” Lucille Brabb, 83, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. memorial service at Community Grace Church in Potlatch. A graveside service will be held following the memorial at Freeze Cemetery.