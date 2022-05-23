Wednesday
Richard “Rick” Stephens, 74, of Albion — 1 p.m. memorial, Colfax Church of The Nazarene, 1103 N. Morton St., Colfax.
Thursday
Elwin Ray “Speed” Germer, 93, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. Luncheon to follow at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston. Committal at 3 p.m. at Viola Cemetery.
Richard “Rick” Stephens 74, of Albion — 11:15 a.m. burial with military honors, Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, Wash.
Saturday
Andris "Andy" Kleinhofs, 84, of Pullman — 10:30 a.m. burial, Pullman Cemetery. Livestream: hdezwebcast.com/show/andy-kleinhofs.
Sunday
Lorraine McFeron Main, 92, of Juliaetta — 11:30 a.m. memorial, Kendrick Senior Center, 104 Sixth St., Kendrick.