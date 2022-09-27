Wednesday
Bruce Brendan Davitt, 73, of Pullman — 6p.m. memorial, Corbeill Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Everyone is asked to wear Cougar attire.
Saturday
Zelma Anita Foster, 80, of Palouse — 1 p.m. Funeral, Palouse Federated Church, Palouse. The Rev. Corey Laughary will officiate. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse.
Adam Dale Swearingen, 50, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Spalding Park, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Lapwai. The celebration will include a covered-dish dinner. If possible please bring a lawn chair.