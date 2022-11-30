Today
Donald William Hermann, 94, of Lewiston, and longtime resident of Genesee — 1 p.m. graveside service, Genesee City Cemetery, 2001 Becker Road, Genesee, with a celebration of life following at Genesee Community Church, 118 E. Ash St., Genesee.
Saturday
Bruce Donald Tenwick, 84, of Pullman — 10 a.m. military graveside service, Moscow Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow from noon to 2 p.m. at the Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview, Building B., Pullman. Everyone is welcome to attend and share stories, tall-tales and jokes.
George Alderman, 90, of Moscow — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Genesee Community Church followed by refreshments and immediate family dinner at 4 p.m.