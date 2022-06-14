Friday
Isabel E. Bond, 89, of Moscow — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Burial will follow at the Moscow Cemetery.
Ida Albina (Bacca) Wolheter, 83, of Potlatch — 2 p.m. graveside memorial service, Freeze Cemetery with the Rev. Lee Nicholson officiating.
Saturday
Dave Harris, 79, and Eddie Boller, 87, both of Potlatch — 11:30 a.m. celebration of life with a luncheon to follow, Scenic 6 Park, 125 Sixth St., Potlatch. Please bring chairs.
Wilber Lewis Tanner, 87, of Moscow — 2 p.m. graveside military service at 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Moscow Cemetery with a get-together at Lena Whitmore Park to follow.