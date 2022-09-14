Today
Carole Johnson, 85, and Roy Johnson, 83, of Pullman — 10 a.m., memorial service, St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
Friday, Sept. 16
Deborah “Debbie” Lynn Hill, 68, of Viola and formerly of Palouse — 11 a.m. funeral, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse. Burial will follow at the Viola Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Viola Community Center.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Lois Pilcher, 79, of Lewiston — 10 a.m., service, First United Methodist Church in Lewiston, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston.
Nicholas Joseph Demattia, 68, of Potlatch — 1 p.m., service, Nazarene Church, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.