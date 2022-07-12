Today
Terry Ray Geltz, 71, of Genesee — noon to 6 p.m. Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Friday
Brian O. Stanley, 58, of Plainfield, N.J. — 2 p.m. memorial service with Pastor David Stanley officiating, Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse. Reception to follow at Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse.
Carla Ferrari Kappler, 94, of Moscow — 2:30 p.m. graveside service, Moscow Cemetery. A 4 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. RSVPs may be sent to irinac@uidaho.edu, but are not required.
Saturday
Vern Melvin Pelton, 91, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Please wear colorful clothing in his honor.
Terry Ray Geltz, 71, of Genesee — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Genesee Fire Station, 235 W. Chestnut St., Genesee.
Sunday
Roger Willemsen, 77, of Moscow — 3-6 p.m. celebration of life, 1912 Center in the Great Room, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Light refreshments will be provided.