THURSDAY
Teddy “Ted” Leroy Bailey — 1 p.m. memorial, Deary Community Church with James Stoner speaking. A lunch will follow at the Deary community center.
SATURDAY
Barbara Schnurr Harrison — 10 a.m. memorial Mass, St. George’s Catholic Church, 2010 N. Lucas St., Post Falls, Idaho. Rosary will precede the Mass at 9:15 a.m. Inurnment will follow at 3 p.m. at the Moscow Cemetery.
SUNDAY
Robert Lee Shook, 81, of Bovill — Noon to 3 p.m. celebration of life, Bovill Days picnic, East City Park, Bovill. It will be a covered-dish meal style. Please bring a dish to share, a lawn chair and memories.
MONDAY
Wendell Everett Herrett, 88, of Pullman — 2:30-4 p.m. celebration of life open house, Ferdinand’s Ice Cream Shoppe, 2035 Ferdinand’s Lane, Pullman.