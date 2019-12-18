TODAY
Richard Laurence Hume, 80, of Pullman — 2:30 p.m. drop-in reception and memorial tribute at 3:30 p.m. Holiday Inn Express in Pullman.
THURSDAY
John Paulson, 76, of Moscow — 10. a.m. graveside service at the Moscow Cemetery.
FRIDAY
Malcolm Thorson, 18, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life at Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.
SATURDAY
Charles Nylic Partee, 81, of Orofino — 2 p.m. celebration of life at the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 840 10th St., Clarkston.
Michael T. Becker, 72, of Troy — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life at the Troy Lions Hall “Pete’s Place” on Main Street in Troy.