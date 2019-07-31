TODAY
Delores A. Rotolo, 77, of Pullman — 10 a.m., funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pullman. Burial will follow at the Pullman Cemetery.
SATURDAY
Jerry Lee Brown, 84, of Kendrick — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Kendrick United Methodist Church, 810 E. Main St., Kendrick. Refreshments will be provided.
Melvin C. Taggart, 87, of Potlatch — 10 a.m. graveside memorial, Potlatch Cemetery with military honors by Potlatch Post No. 10300 VFW and the United States Army Honor Guard participating.