THURSDAY
Jeffrey Lee Waldrop, 58, of Elk River — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. viewing at Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow.
FRIDAY
Jeffrey Lee Waldrop, 58, of Elk River — 1 p.m. graveside service at Three Pines Cemetery in Elk River. Reception and lunch will follow at the Elk River Community Center.
SATURDAY
Paul DeCoursey Preppernau, 84, of Everett — 10 a.m. celebration of life with military honors, Freeze Cemetery, Potlatch. A reception will follow at the Carol Ownbey home down the road from Freeze Cemetery.
Steve Samuelson, 66, formerly of Moscow — noon to 5 p.m. memorial at the Best Western University Inn. Seating is limited, so times will be assigned for attendees. Those interested should email appearances@moscow.com.
Charles “Chuck” Coleman Arrasmith, 91, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. graveside service with military honors, Greenwood Cemetery, Palouse.
Russell “Jack” Zagelow, 65, of Orofino — 2 p.m. remembrance at the Canyon Inn Bar and Grill, 20289 Big Canyon Road, Peck, Idaho. Potluck Dinner with Music by “Six String Circus.”
Gary Lee Morris, 91, of Moscow and formerly of Princeton — 2 p.m. memorial graveside, Potlatch Cemetery, Potlatch.
SUNDAY
Anne Marie (Zimmerman) Plumley, 81, of Spokane, formerly of Garfield — 1 p.m. memorial at the Garfield Legion, 221 E. Main, Garfield, Wash.