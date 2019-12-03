WEDNESDAY
Mary Lois Needham, 79, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. funeral celebration at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow, followed by a luncheon at the Nazarene Church next door. After the luncheon Mary’s ashes will be buried in the Potlatch Cemetery.
THURSDAY
Robert J. (Bob) Holmes, 70, of Pullman — 2 p.m. memorial service Trinity Lutheran Church in Pullman. 11 a.m. graveside service at Endicott Cemetery.
FRIDAY
Ashton Farley, 23, of Troy — 11 a.m. service at the Nazarene church, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. Celebration to be held directly after at Pete’s place (Lions Club) in Troy.
SUNDAY
Carolyn Jean Dunham, 72, of Moscow — 1 p.m. celebration of life luncheon at the Moose Lodge, 210 N. Main St., Moscow.