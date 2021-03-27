TODAY
Jerry L. Roberts, 79, a resident of St. Maries, and formerly of Harvard, Idaho — 11 a.m. joint memorial service for Jerry Roberts and wife Phyllis Roberts at the Church of the Nazarene, Princeton. Military Honors will follow with Potlatch Post No. 10300 VFW and the United States Navy Honor Guard participating.
Stevan S. Odenborg, 66, of Genesee — 2 p.m. Celebration of Life at the Genesee Fire Hall, 140 E. Walnut Ave, Genesee.
FRIDAY
Brian Jeffery Hayton, 49, of Pullman — 11 a.m. graveside service at the Pullman City Cemetery.