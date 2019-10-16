SATURDAY
Chauncey Pettibone Jr., 84, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. memorial service at the Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton with a covered-dish meal to follow at the church.
MONDAY
Bettyann Papineau, 87, of Moscow — 7 p.m. rosary at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.
TUESDAY
Bettyann Papineau, 87, of Moscow — 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Burial will follow at the Moscow Cemetery, with a luncheon following at St. Mary’s Family Center.