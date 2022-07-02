Today

Iola Lee Golden Hatley, 99, of Moscow — 2 p.m. reception to honor life, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow.

Constance “Connie” Joan Schwartz Lynd, 86, of Palouse — 2 p.m. graveside service, Greenwood Cemetery, Palouse. The Rev. Corey Laughary will officiate the service.

Tuesday

Jay Charles Ostvig, 50, formerly of Moscow — 4-8 p.m. public viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth Street, Moscow.

Wednesday

Jay Charles Ostvig, 50, formerly of Moscow — 9:30 a.m. viewing, relief society room of the LDS Blaine Street Building, 1657 S. Blaine Street, Moscow, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Grave dedication to follow at Moscow City Cemetery.

