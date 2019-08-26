FRIDAY
Jacob James “Jake” Hill, 93, of Moscow — 4-8 p.m. viewing at Shorts Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
SATURDAY
Margaret Mary Meagher McGreevy, 85, of Pullman — 2 p.m. celebration of life, 1912 Center, 412 East Third St., Moscow. Will be followed by a light meal.
Jacob James “Jake” Hill, 93, of Moscow — 1. p.m. funeral service at the University Inn Best Western Convention Room in Moscow. Burial will immediately follow at the Moscow Cemetery and all are invited to return to the Courtyard of the Best Western for a reception.
John Elgy Greenway, 89, of Elk River — 10 a.m. celebration of life at the Elk River Community Bible Church, South Second Street, Elk River, Idaho.