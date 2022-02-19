Today
Madison Ashleigh Blankenship-Hill, 20, of Pullman and formerly of Palouse — 11 a.m. memorial, Palouse Federated Church, Palouse. Burial will follow at the Viola Cemetery and then a covered-dish reception at the Viola Community Center.
Grace Brown, 75, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. The Faith Church, 401 Third St., Onaway. A reception will follow.
Robert Heidenreich, 95, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 301 B St., Kendrick. Come with your memories of Bob. Lunch will be provided.