TODAY, OCT. 5
John Arthur “Jack” LeClaire, 92 , of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow, with a reception to follow at LaQuinta, 185 Warbonnet Drive, Moscow.
Don Adams, 86, of Moscow — 1 p.m. mass at at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. A luncheon will follow at St. Mary’s Family Center.
FRIDAY, OCT. 11
Leslie F. Harlow, 86, of Spokane — 2:15 p.m. interment at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Road., Medical Lake, Wash.