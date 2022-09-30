Friday
Marilyn June Hillestad, 84, of Viola — 11 a.m. graveside service, Viola Cemetery, 1026 Viola Road, Viola, with family friend Eddie Gray officiating. A covered-dish dinner will be held after at the Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola.
Saturday
Zelma Anita Foster, 80, of Palouse — 1 p.m. funeral, Palouse Federated Church, Palouse. The Rev. Corey Laughary will officiate. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse.
Adam Dale Swearingen, 50, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Spalding Park, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Lapwai. The celebration will include a covered-dish dinner. If possible please bring a lawn chair.
Monday
Lois J. Jemes, 76, of Moscow — 11 a.m. service, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Those who received a quilt or handmade item from Lois, the family encourages you to bring it to display it at the luncheon that will follow the graveside service at the 1912 Center in Moscow.