FRIDAY
Edward F. Meyer, 82, of Uniontown — 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Uniontown. Social distancing protocols will be observed. Vault interment will follow at St. Gall Catholic Cemetery in Colton.
Rain. High 43F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 41F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: January 12, 2021 @ 1:03 am
