Today
Carla Ferrari Kappler, 94, of Moscow — 9:30 a.m. rosary and 10 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 628 S. Deakin St., Moscow. A luncheon and time of remembering will be at St. Augustine’s Family Center afterward.
James “Jim” Weddell, 73, of Pullman — 1 p.m. memorial, Ensminger Pavilion, Washington State University campus, 455 Lincoln Drive (at Wilson Road), Pullman.
Carol Frances Dollar (Oenning), 82, of Marysville, Wash. — 10:30 a.m. graveside service, St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Uniontown.
Sunday
Virginia “Ginny” Baldwin, 84, of Colfax — 1 p.m. memorial, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse.
Friday
Walter Anthony Sapp, 70, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. memorial, Free Church of the Palouse, 4812 Airport Road, Pullman, WA 99163.