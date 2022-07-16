Today
Vern Melvin Pelton, 91, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Please wear colorful clothing in his honor.
Terry Ray Geltz, 71, of Genesee — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Genesee Fire Station, 235 W. Chestnut St., Genesee.
Sunday
Roger Willemsen, 77, of Moscow — 3-6 p.m. celebration of life, 1912 Center in the Great Room, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Light refreshments will be provided.
Wednesday
John A. Bieker, 86, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. mass, St. Augustine Catholic Church, 628 S. Deakin St., Moscow. Burial at the Moscow Cemetery after service with a reception to follow at St. Augustine Catholic Church.
Gerald Hadley “Jerry” Bates, 92, of Viola — 10:30 a.m. memorial service, Kramer Funeral Home, 203 N. Bridge St., Palouse. Light finger food will be available after the service.