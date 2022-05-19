Friday
Phillip J. McKeirnan, 71, of Pullman — 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman.
Margaret Jean (Sterner) Stockwell, 90, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral service, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.
Robert Max Hinrichs, 90, of Pullman — 7 p.m. funeral service, Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 Stadium Way, Pullman.
Saturday
Phillip J. McKeirnan, 71, of Pullman — 11 a.m. graveside service, Pomeroy Catholic Cemetery, Pomeroy.
Linda Jane (Cone) Osborne, 73, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. memorial, Cayuse Kids Saddle Club Grounds, 1012 Bear Creek Road, Princeton. A catered dinner will follow the memorial service.
Sunday
Stan R. Bischoff, 78, of Palouse — 2 p.m. celebration of life with dessert potluck, Palouse High School gym, Palouse.