Friday
Denis Ray Dahl, 72, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, Latah County Fairgrounds Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
Leroy James “Bud” Gettings, 81, of Moscow — 1 p.m. graveside service with military honors, Moscow Cemetery.
Saturday
Cecelia A. Dober, 97, of Pullman — 10 a.m. memorial, Albion Community Church, 301 First St., Albion.
Carl Fager, 84, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Princeton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.
Ella Rose Fountain, 101, of Moscow — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. celebration of life, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. A short program will occur at 11:45 a.m.
Marvin W. Wallen, 82, of Moscow — 1 p.m. graveside service, Moscow Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at his son Terry’s residence, 1052 Lyon Road, Moscow.
Sunday
Diane M. Zollars, 74, of Pullman — 1 p.m. celebration of life, pavilion at the Palouse Ridge Golf Course, 1260 Palouse Ridge Drive, Pullman.
July 2
Iola Lee Golden Hatley, 99, of Moscow — 2 p.m. reception to honor life, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow.