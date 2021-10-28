TODAY
Kelly Thomas McManus, 66, of Helmer — 2-4 p.m. public viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
FRIDAY
Tamra Kay Green, 51, of Glendale, Ariz., and formerly of Moscow — 10 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow, followed by graveside burial at Moscow Cemetery. A celebration of life will be from 12:30-2 p.m. at Viola Conference Center, 1007 Rothfork Road Viola, ID 83872.
Kelly Thomas McManus, 66, of Helmer — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Living Faith Fellowship, 345 SW Kimball Drive, Pullman. Lunch will be served following the service.
Lois Blackburn, 88, of Albuquerque, N.M., and formerly of Moscow — 4 p.m. memorial, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.
SATURDAY
Thomas “Tom” Alan Alexander, 58, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. memorial followed by reception, Grace Church, 305 Fourth St., Potlatch.
Dawn Gortsema, 89, of Lewiston, formerly of Grangeville — 3-5 p.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W. South First St.