TODAY
Eric Lee Parker, 59, of Palouse — 5-8 p.m. memorial and covered-dish meal, Evangelical Free Church of the Palouse, 4812 Airport Road, Pullman.
SATURDAY
Raymond Frank Ahles, 81, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial services at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow.
Connie Marie Fleener, 61, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow.
Kurt Brantner, 56, of Palouse — 3 p.m. celebration of life at the Palouse Federated Church with Rev. Corey Laughary officiating. A reception will follow at the Palouse Caboose to share food, drink and tell stories together.
TUESDAY
Mark Davis Howell, 54, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial at Paradise Hills Church of God Located at 510 Northwood in Moscow.