Thursday
Susan L. Swan, 79, of Pullman — 1 p.m. memorial, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1300 NE Lybecker, Pullman.
Friday
Kathleen Susan Baxter, 60, of Moscow — 3 p.m. memorial service to celebrate Kathy’s life, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Robert F. Thompson, 65, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial service, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1055 NE Orchard St., Pullman
Monday
Robert Heitsuman, 52, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial service Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E Seventh St., Moscow.