Friday
Fern Bielenberg, 95, of Moscow — 1-6 p.m. visitation, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Saturday
Fern Bielenberg, 95, of Moscow — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Interment will follow at the Moscow Cemetery. A reception and luncheon will take place at the St. Mary’s Family Center immediately after the burial.
Bruce Donald Tenwick, 84, of Pullman — 10 a.m. military graveside service, Moscow Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow from noon to 2 p.m. at the Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview, Building B., Pullman. Everyone is welcome to attend and share stories, tall-tales and jokes.
George Alderman, 90, of Moscow — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Genesee Community Church followed by refreshments and immediate family dinner at 4 p.m.