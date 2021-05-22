SATURDAY
Verla Jean Peterson, 93, of Genesee — 10:30 a.m. graveside and 11 a.m. memorial, Genesee Valley Lutheran Church, Genesee.
Theodore “Ted” Bailey, 87, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service at the Moscow Cemetery.
SUNDAY
Janice Lynn Baker (Knott), 73, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive, Moscow.
THURSDAY
Dorothy H. Meyer Schnaible, 93, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial service at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Moscow.
Tina Irene Gudmunson, 51, of Colfax — 11 a.m. celebration of life service at the First Baptist Church, 200 N. Mill St., Colfax.