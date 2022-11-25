Today
Wayne Joseph Busch, 82, of Pullman — 10 a.m. rosary 10:30 a.m. Mass, St. Gall Catholic Church, Colton. A family reception will follow at the home of Juanita Kinzer.
Monday
Wayne Joseph Busch, 82, of Pullman — 11 a.m. graveside service, Pullman Cemetery.
Wednesday
Donald William Hermann, 94, of Lewiston and a longtime resident of Genesee — 1 p.m. graveside service, Genesee City Cemetery, 2001 Becker Road., Genesee, with a celebration of life following at Genesee Community Church, 118 E. Ash St., Genesee.