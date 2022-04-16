Today
William Cary Hamlett, 79, of Moscow — 2:30 p.m. celebration of life, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Wednesday
Mildred Thill, 97, of Moscow — 9 a.m - 6 p.m. viewing, Shorts Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Friday
Mildred Thill, 97, of Moscow — rosary recital, 10:30 a.m., funeral Mass following at 11:00 a.m., St. Boniface Church 205 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery and reception at the Uniontown Community Center.