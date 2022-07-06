Today
Jay Charles Ostvig, 50, formerly of Moscow — 9:30 a.m. viewing, relief society room of the LDS Blaine Street Building, 1657 S. Blaine St., Moscow, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Grave dedication to follow at Moscow City Cemetery.
Thursday
Lee Knapik, 56, of Troy — 10:30 a.m. funeral, Short’s Funeral Home, Moscow. Burial will follow at Beulah gravesite in Troy along with a reception at the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Friday
Keenneth Walter “Kenny” Twitchell, 62, of Troy — 10 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow, with funeral Mass starting at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow at St. Mary’s Family Center. Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m., St. Gall Catholic Cemetery in Colton.
Saturday
Michael Joseph Dial, 71, of Moscow — 2:30 p.m. service, Kramer Funeral Home, 203 N. Bridge St., Palouse. A wake will follow at Steve Wolheter’s shop at 1028 Kennedy Ford Road, Potlatch.