TODAY
Sheryl Rayann McPherson, 63, of Spokane — noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
TUESDAY
Sheryl Rayann McPherson, 63, of Spokane — 11 a.m. graveside service, Rock Creek Cemetery near Potlatch.
TODAY
Sheryl Rayann McPherson, 63, of Spokane — noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
TUESDAY
Sheryl Rayann McPherson, 63, of Spokane — 11 a.m. graveside service, Rock Creek Cemetery near Potlatch.
What your neighbors are reading
Your guide to the best businesses in the region