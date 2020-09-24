TODAY
Maynard Axel Fosberg, 101, of Moscow — noon to 8 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
FRIDAY
Maynard Axel Fosberg, 101, of Moscow — 11:30 a.m. graveside, Moscow Cemetery.
SATURDAY
Nicole Joann Lettenmaier Gilbert, 31, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Kendrick VFW Hall. A potluck will follow.
Charlotte Nelson, 85, of Genesee — 11 a.m. memorial service at the Genesee City Cemetery. A socially distanced reception will be held at the Genesee Fire Hall following. All are welcome to both. Charlotte passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Wendy S, Mitchell, 66, of Moscow — 1 p.m. graveside service at the Moscow Cemetery. Due to the ongoing pandemic, there is no social gathering scheduled for after the service.