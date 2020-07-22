SATURDAY
Eddie R. Hosley, 71, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. celebration of life at the Kendrick Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Albert Ray Lawrence, 86, of Kendrick — 4 p.m. graveside, Pine Hills Cemetery, Southwick. All are welcome.
SATURDAY
Eddie R. Hosley, 71, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. celebration of life at the Kendrick Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Albert Ray Lawrence, 86, of Kendrick — 4 p.m. graveside, Pine Hills Cemetery, Southwick. All are welcome.
What your neighbors are reading
Your guide to the best businesses in the region