Today
Kathleen Susan Baxter, 60, of Moscow — 3 p.m. memorial service to celebrate Kathy’s life, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth Street, Moscow.
Robert F. Thompson, 65, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial service, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1055 NE Orchard St., Pullman
Monday
Robert Heitsuman, 52, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial service Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow.
Tuesday
Leslie Wilson, 74, of Genesee — 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Genesee, followed by the funeral Mass, which will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph McDonald at 11 a.m.