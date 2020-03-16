TODAY
Susan Wallen (Joy Fairbanks), 76, formerly of Pullman — 10:30 a.m. memorial service Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman
SATURDAY
Leona J. Ailor, 89, a resident of Deary — 11 a.m. memorial service at the Deary Community Church, 4981 ID-8, Deary. A covered-dish meal will be served following the service.
Nancy L. Rust, 63, of Moscow — 1 p.m memorial service at Trinity Reformed Church, Moscow.
Richard “Dick” Fredericks, 88, of Moscow — 3 p.m. celebration of life memorial service at the 1912 Center in Moscow.