TODAY
Gretchen Luise Potter, 104, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. graveside service, Moscow Cemetery, 1650 Troy Road.
James R. “Jim” Waldrop, 92, of Elk River — noon-6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
FRIDAY
James R. “Jim” Waldrop, 92, of Elk River — 11 a.m. graveside, Three Pines Cemetery, Elk River. The Syringa Club will provide a luncheon to follow at the Elk River Community Center.
Margie J. Hall, 88, formerly of Potlatch — 1 p.m. service at Kramer Funeral Home, Palouse.
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
Christie Renee Mathwig, 63, of Troy — 4 p.m. memorial, Bridge Bible Fellowship, 960 W. Palouse River Drive, Moscow. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share for a potluck celebration of life to follow the memorial.
MONDAY
Barbara Ann Fitzpatrick, 86, of Moscow — 10 a.m. rosary will be recited at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass. Burial will be at the Moscow Cemetery afterward.