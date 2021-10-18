TODAY
Beverly Anderson, 90, of Viola — 1 p.m. memorial, Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola.
FRIDAY
David “Dave” Allen Anderson, 82, of Moscow — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life, Moscow Elks Lodge, 3080 Hwy-8, Moscow.
SATURDAY
Rita Mae Zellerhoff Moneymaker, 80, of Uniontown — 10 a.m. rosary, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 205 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown. A funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m., and then burial will occur at the Uniontown Cemetery.
Joseph Yockey, 70, of Elk River — 3 p.m. remembrance ceremony, Tom’s Tavern, 106 S. First St., Elk River.