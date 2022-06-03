Saturday
Bette W. Martson, 94, Clarkston — 10 a.m. memorial, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Ted Norton, 74, of Harvard — 2 p.m. celebration of life and potluck, Harvard Park, Harvard, Idaho, next to the HooDoo.
Saturday
Bette W. Martson, 94, Clarkston — 10 a.m. memorial, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Ted Norton, 74, of Harvard — 2 p.m. celebration of life and potluck, Harvard Park, Harvard, Idaho, next to the HooDoo.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region